Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru provides fun for families through Labor Day

WHEATON, Ill. — If you’re looking for an adventure this Labor Day weekend, head out to the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds have been turned into Jurassic Park for the next two days.

About 80 life-sized dinosaurs including a 40-foot T-Rex, and a 30-foot Brachiosauras, Rriceratops and Velociraptor.

You can even meet Dot, the baby dinosaur who will come to your car.

There’s also a toy pack you can buy. The drive-thru comes with a downloadable audio tour that tells you about the history of the dinosaurs. It takes about 45 minutes to drive through.

Dot and the rest of the dinosaurs will be in Wheaton through Labor Day, then it’s off to Milwaukee.

For more information visit dinosauradventure.com.