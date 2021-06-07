Digital driver’s licenses coming to Wallet on iPhone

Apple announced on Monday the company will soon add digital driver’s licenses to the Apple Wallet.

The new integration will allow you to scan your current license and store a digital version in the Wallet app.

According to Apple, the Transportation Security Administration is working on supporting the new digital licenses.

The iOS 15 feature is expected to be introduced later this year.

Apple also announced on Monday FaceTime will soon be supported on Android and Windows 10 PC using new shareable links that open in your browser. The FaceTime update will also be part of iOS 15.