Digging out continues as Chicago rebounds from massive snowfall

CHICAGO – Chicagoans don’t have to look far to see dibs on display with cars completely covered and blocked in by mounds of snow. Many have been hard at work Wednesday, freeing their vehicles from large mounds of snow.

Some fire hydrants have been excluded, however.

On Wednesday, the digging out process came with a plea from fire officials, asking residents to take a few minutes to shovel out any nearby fire hydrants.

In suburban Cicero, blocked fire hydrants caused problems for firefighters battling a blaze that destroyed two units in an apartment building.

The chief says they had to spend valuable time clearing the hydrant to access water.

The Chicago Fire Department also tweeted videos of firefighters digging out hydrants. Residents are asked to help keep hydrants clear when shoveling sidewalks and parking spots.

It could be the difference between life and death.

Elsewhere, others were determined to clear their cars and pathways. Jaime Moreno had to dig out parking spaces in his Albany Park neighborhood several times in the past couple of days. But he says there’s a method to his madness.

“Just clean up your car then start making a pathway. That’s pretty much it,” he said.

While Moreno has been a busy man, digging out multiple spots, the Albany Park resident says he doesn’t mind.

“I’m young enough to dig out my own spot but as far as ‘Dibbin’ it,’ I don’t really care about it,” he said.

Drivers digging out their cars are also encountering a problem: a dead battery.

“As people are trying to work their way out of this, know what you need to do is make sure you check your battery strength. That’s number one. One of our most number one problems is that we need to jump a car,” said Molly Hart, a AAA spokesperson.

Sharing tips with drivers, she says drivers should keep their tires inflated and an emergency kit in the trunk handy.

“If you are stuck in the snow and you’re trying to get out of that position, make sure you have a car window open,” Hart said. “Because you want to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.”