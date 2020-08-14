Details on the Illinois Restaurant Association Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

Sam Toia, President and CEO, Illinois Restaurant Association

http://www.illinoisrestaurants.org

For more information about the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF) Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and how to donate – check out: https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org/page/IRAEFReliefFund

The IRAEF Restaurant Employee Relief Fund will provide one-time financial support to restaurant employees in Illinois facing unforeseen hardship due to COVID-19. Grants will help cover basic living expenses such as rent, food and utilities as someone works through crisis. Restaurant Employee Relief grants will be evaluated in the following order of priority for restaurant workers who are:

Diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19), or a caregiver for an immediate family member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or quarantined with a doctor’s note

Out of work for three weeks or more with no unemployment benefits