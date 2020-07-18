Klehm Arboretum brings a living, global plant museum to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill.— Trees and plants from all corners of the globe can be found in one spot at Klehm Arboretum in Rockford.

Sitting on Rockford’s south side, the Klehm Aroboretum is called Rockford’s “living museum,” with a mission to maintain the 155 acre site for enjoyment, education, and simple inspiration

A landscape architect established the land as a nursery for the Rockford area in 1910 but after more than a century selling plants the nursery was sold to Winnebago County under the condition it be maintained as an arboretum.

Now sits a showcase of over 500 woody plants, some not seen anywhere else, including an American Chestnut – which is endangered and nearly extinct, outside a few hundred of them in northern michigan.

Outside of hundreds of species of trees, there are 75 different hostas, 90 different day lillies and 72 varieties of peonies.

So whether you’re here to take in the views or to track down a plant plucked from the other side of the globe, Klehm Arboretum acts as an oasis for all ages.