PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s easy to find your way to exhibits at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Just press the button on the robot, and it will lead you there.

Of course, in this case, it wasn’t that far. The ”Creatures of Light” exhibition now on display shows how and why both insects and deep-sea fish produce light with their bodies.

For the Angler fish, it’s a question of picking up luminescent bacteria in the water and using it to attract prey. The exhibition comes from the American Museum of Natural History, in New York.

“Peoria is so lucky, and the museum is so honored to have such a strong relationship with these larger museums because we are a small museum, but we have art, science, history, and achievement all under our roof,” said Community Engagement & Family Programs Coordinator Pierre Paul.

Kids have a chance to color their own sea creatures and see them swim in an online ocean.

Peoria has a long history of wildfowl decoys reaching back to the Native Americans. The Center for American Decoys is at the Riverfront Museum, showing off this large collection of hand-carved decoys now seen as enviable folk artistry.

