All aboard the historic Illinois Railway Museum

UNION, Ill. — It’s said to be the largest railroad museum in the country.

The historic Illinois Railway Museum in McHenry County attraction features something you won’t find in many places.

Just 35 miles from O’Hare, the museum is located in Union, Illinois and is the ultimate nostalgia trip.

“A large part of our collection is operable,” the museum’s Larry Stone said. “Every time you come out, you can see something different that you haven’t had a chance to ride yet.”

Visitors can see a variety of trains and streetcars among the 450 pieces of historical equipment.

Dedicated volunteers work to restore and maintain the collection.

The Illinois Railway Museum is keeping the rich heritage alive.