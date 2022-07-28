COOK COUNTY, Ill. – A Des Plaines man who worked as a youth karate instructor faces child pornography charges after alleging viewing and sharing sexually explicit images of minors.

Prosecutors charged Sachin Pillai, 22, with felony counts of dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators learned of underage pornographic images and videos on a social media account linked to Pillai.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant of Pillai’s residence and seized several electronic devices.

Deputies with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Pillai admitted to viewing and sharing child porn, despite being read his Miranda Rights.

Authorities add that forensic analysis of the accused’s cell phone and electronic tablet revealed more

than a dozen pornographic images and videos of children as young as six were stored on the devices. Pillai also allegedly shared nearly two dozen pictures and videos with other social media users.

A judge set Pillai ‘s bond Thursday at $100,000 with 10% to apply, which he posted.

No date on when Pillai is next due in court was made available.