EVANSTON, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy from Des Plaines faces juvenile court in Evanston for unlawful use of a weapon.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, officers in the area of Church Street and Maple Avenue noticed the teen walking on Church Street. The juvenile had an active arrest warrant and was known to police.

The 16-year-old took off on foot when officers approached. During his getaway attempt, police said the male teen discarded a shoulder bag.

Eventually, the teen was taken into police custody a few blocks from the initial sighting.

“Officers were able to locate the discarded bag and learned it contained a loaded handgun,” Evanston police said. “The handgun was an unserialized firearm that was likely assemble[d] with a kit, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.”

No word on when the juvenile will appear in court.