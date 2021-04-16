Des Plaines man charged with sexual abuse of minor, child pornography

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A 69-year-old suburban man has been charged with multiple child sex felonies after reportedly admitting to police he had child pornography on his cell phone.

John Kaspari, of the 300 block of West Millers Road in Des Plaines, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

On April 7, an investigation began into Kaspari after a teenage boy reported that he was receiving inappropriate messages from him. A Cook County Sheriff’s Office investigator then took over the conversation.

Police said Kaspari sent sexually explicit messages to who he though was a teenage boy, suggested that the two meet and agreed not to tell the boy’s mother.

On Tuesday, Kaspari was taken into custody when he arrived at the predetermined location.

While speaking with investigators, police said Kaspari admitted to having child pornography on his phone. Police then discovered it on his phone during an examination.

Kaspari was charged with possession of child pornography, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming a minor.