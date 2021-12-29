Deputy shot, killed in Southern Illinois

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – Authorities have shut down a large portion of I-64 near the 110 mile marker in southern Illinois after a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed on the job Wednesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 are back open. Westbound lanes are still closed near the Grayville exit. Traffic from I-64 is being diverted to IL Hwy 1.

Roads along Hwy 41 in Evansville will be shut down as the deputy’s body is escorted to the morgue. The deputy’s identity has not been released.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.