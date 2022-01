PORT BARRINGTON, Ill. — Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect as they responded to a call about domestic violence.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barrington, according to the McHenry County Sherriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect opened fire on deputies and a woman as they arrived.

The woman was wounded, and no deputies were injured.

The sheriff says there is no threat to the general public.