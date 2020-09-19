DePaul College Prep opens new 17-acre campus in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO — DePaul College Prep celebrated the opening of a new 17-acre campus in Roscoe Village Saturday, in a celebration attended by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The event placed a special emphasis on the school’s Alumni Plaza, as well as a 1,500-seat athletic stadium for football, soccer and lacrosse. The new campus also includes an environmental studies urban garden and the St. Louise de Marillac Chapel.

DePaul prep purchased the 17-acre campus and 120,000 square feet of academic buildings in July of 2019. The buildings on the new campus are located at 3300 North Campbell Avenue, and are ADA accessible.

“This new campus will enhance the reputation of this very fine school by providing DePaul College Prep students and faculty with the amenities that they need to get the most from their academic environment,” Lightfoot said.

Construction and renovation cost the school $12.6 million in the Spring of 2020, adding seven new science labs and a performing arts classroom along with the chapel and athletic stadium.

The school plans to expand with an indoor athletic complex, hoping to add a competition pool, above ground indoor track and a strength and conditioning complex.

DePaul Prep is in its’ seventh year of operations and enrolls 725 students, 99% of whom are Chicago residents.