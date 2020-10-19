Department of Justice awards Chicago $1 million to support testing of sex assault kits

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago will receive $1 million from the Department of Justice to test and track sexual assault kits.

The grant is part of more than $45 million in nationwide awards to support the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. The program promotes the use of multi-disciplinary teams by supporting investigation, prosecution, and victim advocacy involved with a comprehensive approach to addressing unsubmitted sexual assault kits.

Federal officials said the program helps agencies and crime labs increase the number of sexual assault kits submitted to crime labs in order to solve more crimes, including cold cases.

“These significant federal funds will help the city of Chicago efficiently process sexual assault evidence and establish DNA profiles,” said U.S. Attorney John Lausch. “This is critically important work and effective in reducing violent crime.”