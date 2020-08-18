Dems to focus on policy on second night of Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE — Democrats are hoping Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention generates as much buzz as former first lady Michelle Obama captured Monday night.

Opening night of the Democratic National Convention brought that hard-hitting speech from the former first lady that President Donald Trump must have seen or heard about.

On Tuesday, Trump wasted no time responding to the DNC first night highlight — Obama’s forceful rebuke of him.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” the former first lady said during her speech.

On Twitter, President Trump wrote, “Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama.”

Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Later, during a White House event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, the president jabbed Obama.

“She’s in over her head, and frankly she should have made the speech live,” Trump said.

The DNC’s first night showcased diversity – ordinary Americans, Republicans and Democratic socialists spoke.

On Tuesday, the party is focusing on policy. Illinois Democrats held a briefing earlier in the day where they discussed women’s issues.

“This administration has been anti-women in every possible way,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Chicago) said. “His days and the days for the anti-choice forces are numbered.”

Democratic women sidestepped a question about confidence in House Speaker Michael Madigan given the accusations of harassment made against his deputies. Instead, the women talked about Madigan’s connection to allegations against Com Ed.

“If these facts are proven to be true then I think that he would have to – he should look at stepping down,” Rep. Robin Kelly said.

Tuesday’s schedule features Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dr. Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton is scheduled to speak for only about five minutes. Clinton’s influence on the Democratic Party is not what it once was. He’s a centrist with past allegations of sexual misconduct. But he does remain generally popular with Democrats.

Tonight, we’ll see the convention roll call making Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ nomination official. Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first black woman senator, delivers the Illinois votes.