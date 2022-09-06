FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Demonstrators filed into the Flossmoor meeting of the Mayor and Board of Trustees Tuesday to protest the city’s lack of action after Madeline Miller was shot and killed by police back in July.

“It is our commitment to do what we can to keep productive dialogue open,” said Michelle Nelson, mayor of Flossmoor, during the meeting. “And we are working on hosting a community forum.”

Flossmoor Deputy Chief of Police Keith Taylor said Flossmoor PD responds to mental health-related calls as well as domestic disturbance calls and is continuing to explore implementing additional resources to assist in mental health calls.

Some demonstrators though, do not think that is enough.

” Clearly there is still a problem,” said Aaron McIntyre. “We can’t ignore the fact that a black woman died. Clearly those 40 hours and that annual training isn’t working. So why is it we haven’t implemented anything else?”

Demonstrators gather at the Flossmoor meeting of the mayor Tuesday. (WGN News)

Police were called to a home near 194th Street and Joyce Drive on July 10 on a report that a 64-year-old owman was threatening and attacking a female family member with a knife.

Police said Miller lunged at officers wielding a knife and that’s when officers opened fire, killing her.

Video from officer’s body cameras show the moments leading up to the shooting of Miller.

Flossmoor city officials said they are working to host a community forum on the topic, but have yet to find a facilitator for the event.