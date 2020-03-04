Demolition of AJ Freund’s home in Crystal Lake to begin Wednesday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The former home of 5-year-old AJ Freund will be demolished Wednesday in Crystal Lake.

Officials said it would have cost more than $100,000 to rid it of mold and bring it up to code. No one objected to the demolition since the house is in bad condition.

Demolition was supposed to start last week, but it was delayed by weather.

Freund was allegedly beaten to death in the home by his parents, JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr.

The house has been vacant since AJ’s parents were arrested and charged with his murder last April.

