Demi Lovato announces they identify as nonbinary

CHICAGO — Singer Demi Lovato announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they identify as nonbinary.

Lovato posted a video telling her followers that after a long period of self-reflection and healing, they have officially chosen to use the pronouns they/them.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” the post said.

The singer said sharing the news “opens another level of vulnerability” for them. Lovato has been open about their struggles with an eating disorder and drug abuse.

“Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way,” Lovato said.

Lovato recently came out as pansexual during an interview with Joe Rogan.