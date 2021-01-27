Delivery drivers among those carjacked in Chicago overnight

CHICAGO — At least three more carjackings happened in the city overnight — as officials try to curb the crimes. In two instances, food delivery drivers were the ones police said were carjacked.

In the North Kenwood neighborhood, four men confronted a woman at gunpoint as she got out of her Lexus near 44th Street and Oakenwald Avenue. They stole her purse and cellphone and then drove off in the car.

The car was found abandoned a short time later near 56th Street and Princeton Avenue. The woman was not hurt.

On the 1500 block of West Granville Avenue, police said a 29-year-old man was securing his car around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by two men. One of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward the man’s body and told him to give him the keys to the car.

Police said the man complied. The offenders jumped into the man’s vehicle and fled the scene. Police said the car’s last known direction of travel was southbound on Lake Shore Drive.

The man was not injured.

On the 900 block of West Washington Avenue, a 39-year-old man was delivering food around 10 p.m. Tuesday when a man exited a silver SUV and threw the man to the ground. The offender then fled in delivery man’s car. He was not injured.

On the 2900 block of West Walton Street, a 56-year-old man was delivering food around 12:30 a.m. when a woman entered his running car and fled the scene.

The man was not injured.

No one was taken into custody in any of the incidents.

Police are investigating.