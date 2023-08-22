CHICAGO — The federal perjury trial of a former chief of staff to longtime former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continued Tuesday, as lawyers for Tim Mapes began presenting their case.

Mapes is accused of being offered immunity under oath, but prosecutors say he repeatedly lied to cover for his old boss. Mapes is also charged with attempted obstruction of justice.

At the Dirkson Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, Mapes’ wife, Emily Wurth, a one-time official in Madigan’s political organization, took the stand. There, Wurth told the jury about the depression her husband fell into after he was forced out of the Speaker’s office in 2018 after sexual harassment investigation at the Capital.

Last week, prosecutors wrapped up their case, calling more than a dozen witnesses and playing hours of Mapes grand jury testimony for the jury.

Wurth told the jury that months after he left the Speaker’s office, Mapes would sit in the basement for hours in the dark. She finally convinced him to find more work, adding that she also tried to distance herself and her husband from both Madigan and McClain. During cross-examination, Wurth admitted she and Mapes attended events and small gatherings for Madigan. They also accepted invitations for dinner and for their family to spend some weekends at McClain’s home in Quincy.

Mapes had been offered immunity in exchange for his testimony in other cases, including former ComEd lobbyist Micheal McClain. Federal jurors in May convicted four defendants of bribery conspiracy, including McClain, involving the state’s largest electric utility. Prosecutors said McClain, two former ComEd executives, and a former utility consultant arranged contracts, jobs, and money for associates of Madigan’s to ensure proposed bills boosting ComEd profits became law. But prosecutors said Mapes was not straightforward with them during his grand jury testimony and questioned his lack of detail about his work over 25 years for Madigan and his inability to recall conversations he was asked about.

Madigan, 81, is facing federal corruption charges and is set to go to trial next year.

The first defense witness of the day was a memory expert and professor at Illinois State University, who walked the jury through how memory works and why some memories are more accessible to recall than others.

Mapes attorneys have tried to prove that the former chief of staff remembered the best he could while testifying before the grand jury and did not lie to protect his friends and former boss.

The Chicago Tribune reports the defense would only need a couple of days to present their case.

If Mapes is convicted, he could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. Mapes has denied any wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.