Debunking ‘Model Minority’ myth as America sees increase in deadly hate crimes against Asian American communities

Eric Toda has worked as a marketing executive for some of the biggest names in business. Now he’s using his speaking and writing skills to drive home the importance of anti-racism in the face of increased hate crimes against the Asian American community.

Toda’s editorial for Adweek.com has gone viral, in part to his personal story of violence against his grandfather, who spent time in Chicago after being held in American internment camps during the 1940s. Japanese American Internment was addressed by President Joe Biden recently in a statement released by the White House.

