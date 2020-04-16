Deaths of married attorneys found in Oak Park home ruled homicides

OAK PARK, Ill. – The deaths of two downtown attorneys were ruled homicides on Wednesday.

Thomas Johnson, 69, and Leslie Ann Jones, 67, died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Police were called to a house in the 500 block of Fair Oaks for a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities initially believed their deaths were suspicious and did not believe the injuries were self-inflicted.

The couple were Harvard Law graduates and partners in the downtown law firm Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert and Davis.

Johnson has served as a hearing officer for Chicago’s police disciplinary panel since the 1990s. He oversaw many high profile cases, including officers accused of attempting to cover up the Laquan McDonald shooting.

Johnson and Jones also helped in their Oak Park community.

Jonathan Konrath was a client and said Johnson served as his attorney but also helped him like a father.

“He did a lot of work for me pro bono, he was just that type of person,” he said. “A lot of lawyers go into law to practice law for money. What they don’t understand is you’re going into law because you want to get justice for people, helping the little guy, that’s why you went into law. I felt like that was Tom. That’s what Tom did.”

There’s no word at this time if any suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.