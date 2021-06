WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found slain in a Waukegan-area roadway.

Police say the fatal slaying occurred in the 2100 block of Williamsburg Drive around 8 p.m. Arriving officers found the man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

No suspect information and/or motive was made available by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police at (847) 360-9001.