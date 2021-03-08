Death investigation underway after Gary infant found unresponsive

GARY, In. – A death investigation is underway after an infant was found unresponsive in Gary, Indiana.

According to Gary police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Georgia Street just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the unresponsive boy. Officers immediately began administering CPR. Eventually, Gary Medics arrived and cared for the small boy while transporting him to the hospital. The child was later pronounced dead, however.

Police say due to the extenuating circumstances no further information will be released at this time.

