Zendaya says returning to role in ‘Spider-Man’ is the coolest job in the world

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List Interview for today, WGN’s Dean Richards spoke to one of the stars of what will be the biggest post-pandemic movie.

The new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is swinging into theaters with a fantastic mash-up of fun, excitement, and plenty of nostalgia for fans.

Among its stars is Tom Holland as Peter Parker and his real-life girlfriend playing his on-screen girlfriend, Zendaya who talked to Dean on Zoom about returning to the role.

“I feel like I’m going back to a really cool summer camp,” she said. “It makes you feel like a teenager again. It’s everything fun and you get paid for it. It’s the coolest job in the world.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters Friday.