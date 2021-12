CHICAGO — The new movie “American Underdog” starring Zachary Levi takes a look at the story behind Kurt Warner and his path to becoming a quarterback in the NFL.

WGN’s Dean Richards talked to him about how he went from being known for comedy and family-friendly films to the more serious role in “American Underdog.”

He also touched on how he faked a British accent for his tole in “Tangled.”

“American Underdog” opens on Christmas Day.