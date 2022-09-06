You may know her best as the oldest daughter, Zoey, on TV’s “Black’ish” and it’s spin-off “Grown-ish.”



These days, Yara Shahidi has gone behind the camera as one of the directors of the new Disney+ docu-series, “Growing Up,” that explores the challenges of adolescences thru 10 coming-of-age stories.



In a zoom chat with WGN’s Dean Richards, this recent Harvard graduate talked about being able to relate to the topics and thanked her family for keeping her grounded.

