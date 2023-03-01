CHICAGO – A pair of hip hop music icons will be making a stop in Chicago to perform in 2023.

This week, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced that their “New York State of Mind” tour will have a stop at the United Center on Sunday, October 8.

Presale for the event has already begun on the Ticketmaster website with the general ticket sales beginning on Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. central time.

The show is part of a two-leg set of performances that will start overseas in May and June before returning to the United States for shows in September and October.

It’s the second-straight year that the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will take the stage together as they also had a tour in the United States last fall. That included an early stop in the Chicagoland area, as they performed in Tinley Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 2.

Founded in 1993, the Wu-Tang Clan have become icons in hip hop music as they’ve performed across four decades with seven studio albums. A Grammy award-winning artist, Nas has released 15 solo albums since his career began in 1991.

Here are the dates for the North American stops on the 2023 “New York State of Mind Tour.”

September 20 – Nashville – Bridgestone Arena

September 22 – Hollywood, Fla – Hard Rock Live

September 23 – Jacksonville – Daily’s Place

September 24 – Tampa – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

September 26 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

September 27 – Brooklyn – Barclays Center

September 19 – Atlantic City – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

October 1 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena

October 2 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

October 4 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

October 7 – Minneapolis – Target Center

October 8 – Chicago – United Center

October 10 – Winnipeg – Canada Life Centre

October 13 – Edmonton – Rogers Place

October 14 – Calgary – Scotiabank Saddledome

October 16 – Vancouver – Rogers Arena

October 17 – Portland – Moda Center

October 18 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena

October 21 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 22 – Highland, Calif. – Yaamava Theatre