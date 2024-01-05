CHICAGO — The Women’s Jazz Festival is making a return for its second year in a row at the Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights.

The festival kicked off on Thursday with a performance from Yoko Noge’s Jazz Me Blues and will feature several performances from various artists through Sunday.

The festival works to highlight contributions by women to jazz and features ensembles led by female artists for masterclasses and jam sessions.

It is the second year in a row the festival has been held and organizers say this year’s event will be bigger and better than last year, thanks to a grant from the Live Music Society.

The Live Music Society is a nonprofit with a mission to recognize and protect small venues and listening rooms around the U.S.

Hey Nonny was one of a handful of venues across the United States that received a “Music in Action” grant in 2023.

According to the Live Music Society, the grants are designed to help venue owners implement ideas that help expand their audience, engage with their community and generate new sources of revenue.

Visit the Hey Nonny website for more information on this year’s event or to view a full schedule of performances.