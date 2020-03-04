Winston Duke talks “Black Panther,” working with Mark Wahlberg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Winston Duke stopped by WGN Morning News, where he discussed his films "Black Panther," as well as his love for the Golden Girls.

Duke is also known for his role in Jordan Peele's 2019 film "Us" and Marvel Cinematic Universe landmarks "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Duke is set to star in the upcoming action film "Spenser Confidential" with veteran tough-guy Mark Wahlberg.

'Spenser Confidential' will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 6th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier in the day, Duke was surprised with a Chicago feast from WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards.

The variety of food included Chicago classics like deep dish pizza from Lou Malnati's, Portillo's Hot Dogs, Garret's Popcorn and Eli's Cheesecake.