World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Windham Rotunda., known to wrestling fans worldwide as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36.

WWE’s chief content officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque confirmed the passing on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Released by the company in July 2021, Rotunda returned at WWE’s Extreme Rules premium live event in October 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to much fanfare. He last wrestled for the company in March following reports that the former world champion was sidelined with an unknown illness.

Rotunda, who also wrestled under the moniker ‘The Fiend’ first joined WWE in 2009.

Born May 23, 1987, Rotunda recently became engaged in 2022. He is survived by 4 children.

