Willie Garson, Stanford on ‘Sex and the City,’ dies at 57

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Willie Garson attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)

Actor Willie Garson, best known for playing Stanford on “Sex and the City,” has died at the age of 57, according to multiple entertainment outlets.

Garson played the best friend of Jessica Sarah Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the hit HBO series and big-screen spin-offs. TVLine.com reports that Garson was set to appear in the series reboot scheduled for HBOMax.

The actors also appeared as Mozzie in the long-running USA Network series, “White Collar.”

Garson’s son broke the news on social media, writing on Instagram: “I love you so much papa. Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

TMZ reports that Garson had been battling cancer. His cause of death is unknown, however.

Following news of his death, actors paid tribute on social media:

This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always. https://t.co/Cow3esS0YB — Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) September 21, 2021

The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021