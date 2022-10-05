Canadian actor, astronaut, musician, and writer William Shatner, best known for playing James T. Kirk in Star Trek and the eponymous TJ Hooker, just released a new collection of his essays under the title, Boldly Go.

The book that reflects on what he has learned in his storied career and how important it is to apply the joy of exploration to our own lives.

