Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd share what it was like working together on ‘Shrink Next Door’



CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, two comedy superstars collaborating in a new Apple TV+ series.



In “The Shrink Next Door,” Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd star as a patient and his therapist working to overcome a variety of issues only it becomes a relationship that goes beyond the normal, doctor-patient professional boundaries.

On a Zoom chat, Paul and Will talked to Dean Richards about making the series and reuniting after several movies together.

“The Shrink Next Door” begins streaming on Apple TV+ this coming Friday with new episodes premiering weekly.



