CHICAGO — Chicago’s very own Wilco has a new country album being released Friday — and an upcoming tour to go with it.

The band’s tour will start out with three shows in Chicago. The concerts are scheduled to be at the Riviera Theatre on March 23, March 24 and March 26.

Wilco promises each show date will be different.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Wilco’s 12th album “Cruel Country” will also be released Friday.

“Wilco World Radio” is also coming back to stream for free at WilcoWorld.net through Tuesday.

For more information, visit: wilcoworld.net