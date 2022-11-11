It’s one of the most successful Broadway musicals ever and also the longest running Broadway in Chicago show when it ran for over three and half years when the first came to the city in 2005.



Now the Wicked magic is back in Chicago through December 4 at the James M. Nederlander Theater.



Stepping into the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda are Broadway veterans Lissa Deguzman and Jennafer Newberry.

They stopped by the WGN Morning News to talk with Dean Richards about the show’s return!

