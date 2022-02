The major success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the biggest movie-success story of the past couple of years.

It’s now the fourth biggest grossing films of all time in just over two months’ time.

What does Spider-Man himself think are the reasons behind the film’s enormous success? Tom Holland shared his thoughts with Dean Richards in a recent Zoom chat.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still in theaters and could be on digital platforms toward the end of March.