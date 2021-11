Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon star in the latest addition to the Ghostbusters franchise, “Ghostbusters: Aftelife.”

The latest version of the spooky sequel opens this week.



Rudd is the newly named Sexiest Man of 2021 by People Magazine.

He spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards before the announcement. He and Coon, who’s currently appearing at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater, talked about being part of joining the franchise.



“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” opens on Friday.