CHICAGO – If you want to celebrate the “King of Rock & Roll” on the date of his birth, you have a way to do so for free this weekend.

In honor of what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday, Warner Brothers Pictures is offering a free showing of the movie “Elvis” on Sunday, January 8 in downtown Chicago.

It will be held at 5 p.m. at the AMC River East 21, 322 East Illinois Street. You can get a free pass to see the film by clicking here.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, “Elvis” explores the career of the legendary rock and roll star from his rise to fame up until his death on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42.

The film has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture.

Chicago is one of nine cities in the United States and Canada offering a free showing of the movie on Elvis’ birthday on January 8.

You can see the full schedule of free showings around the country by clicking here.