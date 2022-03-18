CHICAGO — The 94th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 27, and WGN’s Dean Richards is strongly suggesting you check out the various movies nominated.

Here’s where to watch the best picture nominees:

  • Belfast: In 523 theaters; Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
  • The Power of the Dog: Netflix only
  • West Side Story: In 165 theaters, on Disney+ and HBO Max
  • Dune: In 76 theaters; returning to HBO Max on March 10
  • Licorice Pizza: In 211 theaters; $19.99 on Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play
  • CODA: Apple TV+ only
  • King Richard: In 53 theaters; debuts on HBO Max March 24
  • Don’t Look Up: Only on Netflix
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth: Apple TV+
  • Nightmare Alley: In 250 theaters; on HBO Max & Hulu
  • Drive My Car: 127 theaters; also on HBO Max