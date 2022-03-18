CHICAGO — The 94th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 27, and WGN’s Dean Richards is strongly suggesting you check out the various movies nominated.

Here’s where to watch the best picture nominees:

Belfast : In 523 theaters; Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

: In 523 theaters; Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube The Power of the Dog : Netflix only

: Netflix only West Side Story : In 165 theaters, on Disney+ and HBO Max

: In 165 theaters, on Disney+ and HBO Max Dune : In 76 theaters; returning to HBO Max on March 10

: In 76 theaters; returning to HBO Max on March 10 Licorice Pizza : In 211 theaters; $19.99 on Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play

: In 211 theaters; $19.99 on Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play CODA : Apple TV+ only

: Apple TV+ only King Richard : In 53 theaters; debuts on HBO Max March 24

: In 53 theaters; debuts on HBO Max March 24 Don’t Look Up : Only on Netflix

: Only on Netflix The Tragedy of Macbeth : Apple TV+

: Apple TV+ Nightmare Alley : In 250 theaters; on HBO Max & Hulu

: In 250 theaters; on HBO Max & Hulu Drive My Car: 127 theaters; also on HBO Max