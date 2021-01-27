What the legendary Bob Newhart has been up to during quarantine

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards caught up with one of the greats in comedy, and also, one of Chicago’s Very Own.

Bob Newhart was born in Oak Park and went to St. Ignatius College Prep and Loyola University. He was all set to become an accountant when he got bitten by the comedy bug. He went on to win three Grammy awards for his classic albums and honors for his classic 70s and 80s tv sitcoms. He also won an Emmy for his “Big Bang Theory” appearances.

Dean Richards caught up with his long-time pal on a Zoom call this week — on a big day for him. He was set to get the COVID-19 vaccine that day.

For the full interview, visit WGN’s Youtube page or watch the video below: