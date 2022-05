CHICAGO — WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards was LIVE Thursday from WGN Radio, celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The AM radio station first went on the air on May 19, 1922. Richards has been apart of the station for 30 years.

Check out the highlights in the video players

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!