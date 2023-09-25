CHICAGO — After 146 days, it appears the end of the writer’s strike is almost here.

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract this weekend. The final language still has to be worked out & WGA membership still has to vote on it, but it appears the strike is coming to an end.

Writers received the support of many around Hollywood in their quest for a new contract, which would include protections against the use of artificial intelligence, and staffing, along with more compensation for streaming content.

Zayd Dohrn, a screenwriter, playwright, and a professor at Northwestern Univesity’s School of Communication, also serves as a WGA strike captain. He joined WGN Morning News to talk about this tentative agreement with Dean Richard on Monday’s show.

You can watch his segment in the video above.

