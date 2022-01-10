‘We love you dearly’: Full House co-stars pay tribute to Bob Saget

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 04: John Stamos and Bob Saget attend the 18th Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival Opening Night Gala Premiere of “Benjamin” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on April 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Tributes continue to pour in memory of comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday. The actor, who appeared as Danny Tanner on ‘Full House,” and hosted the long-running ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos,’ was 65.

Following news of his death, Saget’s Full House co-stars, which ran from 1987-1995, and later a Netflix spin-off titled ‘Fuller House,’ released a joint statement, praising the late comic on social media.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate.”

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” — John Stamos, who played ‘Uncle Jesse, said via Twitter.

“I would always say “you’re the best TV dad ever”. And he was. I’ll miss you Bob.” — Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, said via Twitter.

“I don’t know what to say [broken heart emoji]. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.” — Candace Cameron-Bure, who played DJ Tanner, said via Twitter.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” — Mary Kate and Ashley Olson, who both played Michelle Tanner, said via a statement from ABC News.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.” — Lori Loughlin, who played ‘Aunt Becky’ said in a statement to TVLine.

“My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” — Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, said via Twitter.

“Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.” — Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler, said via Instagram.