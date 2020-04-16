Watch Chicago bands, singers pay tribute to frontline workers in COVID-19 fight

A group of pretty well known Chicago singers got together to pay tribute to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
Take a listen to Jim Petrick and the Ides of March, Dennis DeYoung, Cathy Richardson and Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick.
