CHICAGO — The man who’s been at the center of the “Fast and Furious” franchise since it began 20 years ago, Vin Diesel, talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about how it has felt to evolve and grow through all nine of the movies.

He also talked about how much longer he thinks the saga should go — one that he started with the late Paul Walker who he calls Pablo.

“F9: Fast and Furious 9″ opens in theaters Friday.