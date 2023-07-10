CHICAGO — The first public sighting of what appeared to be actor Jamie Foxx happened over the weekend in Chicago.

Foxx has reportedly been seeking treatment at a major medical facility in the city for an undisclosed medical condition.

Video from TMZ captures what appears to be the Oscar winner on a boat cruising the Chicago River Sunday afternoon. The video shows Foxx with members of his family, waving and smiling at other boats.

This is Foxx’s first public sighting since his health issues were initially reported back in April.

The actor was filming the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz before he was hospitalized.