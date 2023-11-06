CHICAGO — A legendary Chicago area business has announced it is closing its doors forever.

Victory Auto Wreckers’ owner Kyle Weisner told Dean Richards during an interview on WGN Radio Sunday that the longtime auto salvage yard will close on November 18.

Victory Auto Wreckers, located in Bensenville, has been in business since 1945. Weisner’s family has owned it since 1967.

The auto salvage yard is known for it’s iconic commercial, “that old car is worth money” — that Dean Richards has voiced since 1991.

Weisner told Richards it was time to shut down and “take it a little easier.”