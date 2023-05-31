CHICAGO —The White Sox second concert at their home ballpark in 2023 will include a mix of stars from the 1990s, including one artist who produced one of the more memorable songs of the decade.

The White Sox have announced that Vanilla Ice will be part of an “I Love The 90s Tour” postgame concert at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, August 25 after the game against the Athletics.

Rob Base & Tone Loc will also take part in the concert as well.

On Wednesday, the club announced that Vanilla Ice will headline the “I love the 90s” tour postgame concert after the White Sox game against the Athletics on Friday, August 25.

He will be joined by hip-hop artists Rob Base and Tone Loc for the show that will begin shortly after the conclusion of the contest, which is scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m.

The show will last 75 minutes, weather permitting, and is free for those fans who have a ticket to the game. There are special field pass and suite tickets available for the concert as well.

This is the second scheduled concert this season with country artist Jake Owen performing at the ballpark after a game on Friday, July 28. Last season, the White Sox hosted a postgame concert with DJ, producer, and Northbrook native Kaskade on August 12, 2022.

Vanilla Ice is remembered most for his single “Ice, Ice Baby” which was released in August 1990 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. The album it was featured on, “To The Extreme,” was also No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 16 weeks after its release in September 1990.

Tone Luc was known for his singles “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” with the latter being nominated for a Grammy Award for best solo rap performance in 1990.

Rob Base was best known for his days in a hip-hop duo with DJ E-Z Rock, which started performing in 1985 until DJ E-Z Rock’s death in 2014. The pair is best known for their hit song “It Takes Two,” which was released in June 1988, rising into the Billboard Top 40 and eventually being certified platinum.