Tyrese Gibson, Deon Taylor weigh in on recent police shootings

WGN’s Dean Richards sat down with actor Tyrese Gibson and director Deon Taylor to discuss their recent song, “Legendary” as well as the impact that recent police shootings have played in the art of Black creators.

The song is 8 minutes and 46 seconds long, reflecting the time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“Our job as artists is to create art that will show the time that we live in,” Taylor said. “There’s no better time than right now.”

“It’s not about me, it’s not about my experiences,” Gibson said. “It’s about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon, and Eric Garner. And their families.”

Gibson’s song Legendary featuring Cee-Lo Green can be watched here.